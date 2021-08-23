WarioWare: Get it Together! Receive Free Demo On Nintendo Switch

WarioWare: Get it Together! has everything to be one of the funniest games of 2021, but if you can’t wait any longer until its release on September 10th to see how the game looks like, the Nintendo Switch eShop has already made a really cool demo available for fans to download!

Considering we haven’t seen a new adventure from our favorite anti-hero since WarioWare Gold, released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2018, this looks like a great opportunity to kill the longing and learn more about his new venture, which will have more than 200 microgames to play with. the gang to explore alongside Wario and his gang!

On its official Twitter, Nintendo of America brought the good news that: “Wah! A free demo of WarioWare Get it Together! is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop! Download now and try a selection of microgames before release of the game on September 10!”

A nice sample of gameplay had also already been revealed during Nintendo Treehouse’s live presentation during E3 2021, including some themed microgames inspired by the Big N universe:

Will you take this opportunity to download the demo and test the game in advance? What is your favorite Wario-starring game and how are your expectations for WarioWare Get it Together? Let us know in the comments below!