Wario Ware To Get Switch Version in September

Wario Ware: Nintendo announced, this Tuesday (15), during E3 2021, the game Wario Ware: Get it Together for Switch. The game will be released on September 10 this year.

The fun mini-game title debuted on the Game Cube and Game Boy Advance and the last one went to 3DS in 2018. Check out the new video game next.

So, what did you think of the launch? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!