Warhammer: Guide to the assembly of the interceptor of the demon hunters Chaos Gate

Interceptors in Warhammer: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters are a fast and deadly class that players can choose for themselves. Using their ability to teleport across the terrain and the constant ability to approach and outflank enemies will be crucial. An interceptor is a class that players will use throughout the game.

Warhammer: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters is a turn—based strategy game in which players take control of the ship “Sinister Edict” and its inhabitants, the head of the Space Marines, known as the Grey Knights. The Grey Knights specialize in fighting Chaos and the evil it brings to the galaxy. Players will need all the advantages they can get to contain the Chaos, and this guide will help you learn how to create Interceptors that play a vital role in this task.