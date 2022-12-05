Warhammer 40k Darktide Guide — Ranged Weapons

There are many ranged weapons to choose from in Warhammer 40k Darktide. If you don’t know which one to choose, don’t worry. In this guide, we will look at the ranged weapons that each class can equip in Darktide, as well as which weapons to use depending on the situation.

Warhammer 40k Darktide is a cooperative first—person shooter available on PC. The Xbox Series X|S version of the game will be released in the near future.

Guide to Warhammer 40k Darktide — Guide to ranged weapons

Darktide has a wide variety of ranged weapons. To make the task easier for our readers, we have divided this guide into four sections, each of which is dedicated to a separate Darktide class. You can find the class you are currently playing for in this guide and easily find out which ranged weapons your class should use in Darktide.

Veteran snipers

The role of a veteran sniper is to destroy elite enemies and hit the weak points of the boss. Thus, they can equip a variety of ranged weapons with this in mind. Veteran snipers often equip either autoguns or lasguns, depending on their preferences. Autoguns are weapons very similar to what we have now. They shoot ordinary powder bullets and are very reliable. These guns usually have higher damage, but relatively less ammunition. Lasguns, or flashlights, as fans of the series call them, are guns that shoot lasers. These lasguns usually have more ammo, but do less damage.

What kind of weapon a Veteran should use depends entirely on the situation. As mentioned earlier, the choice between autocannons and lasguns depends on the player’s preferences. However, the autogun and lasgun have different versions, each of which is superior to different things. For example, Braced Autoguns and reconnaissance lasguns can fire in fully automatic mode. This makes them ideal for destroying hordes of enemies. Meanwhile, Headhunter autoguns, as well as infantry and Helbor lasguns, fire in bursts or in semi-automatic mode, which makes them ideal for destroying specific targets and hitting weak points. The Helbore lasgun also has a special feature that allows them to charge their attacks for more damage.

Thus, if the player wants to mow down several enemies in one reload of the store, it is best to use autoguns and reconnaissance lasguns. However, if they want to focus more on destroying priority targets and hitting weak spots, then Headhunter autoguns, infantry lasguns and Helbore lasguns are ideal for them.

There are other weapons that a veteran can equip, such as a bolter. However, they are very situational, and it is better to leave them to other classes.

Fanatic Preacher

The role of a fanatic preacher is to be on the front line, destroying enemies in glorious melee battles. Despite this, they will still need guns. Although the veteran sniper and the fanatic preacher have almost the same arsenal of weapons, the weapons they recommend vary greatly. Fanatical preachers appreciate maneuverability and melee firepower, as they are always face to face with the enemy. Thus, the weapons of fanatical preachers are often equipped with a laspistol, an autopistol, a stub revolver, a flamethrower, a combat shotgun and a bolter.

The laspistol and the autopistol have the same use. Both of them are powerful and rapid-firing guns with an emphasis on maneuverability, not damage. This allows the fanatic to take care of several enemies at close range while still being able to move quickly. The Stub Revolver, on the other hand, has a lot of power, but it’s easy to move around with it. Its only drawback is a small ammunition. The flamethrower allows fanatics to bathe heretics in sacred fire, allowing them to burn and destroy many enemies over time. A combat shotgun and a boltgun are powerful weapons designed to simultaneously destroy several enemies. A shotgun does this by firing bullets, and a Boltgun does this by firing explosive bullets.

In the end, it all comes down to what the fanatic wants to do. If they want to prioritize their maneuverability to allow them to quickly approach enemies, then the best choice is a laspistol, an autopistol and a stub revolver. If instead they want to kill several heretics at close range at once, then their preferred weapons are a flamethrower, a combat shotgun and a bolter.

Again, as mentioned above, a fanatic can equip other weapons as well. For example, they can also equip fully automatic autoguns, which are used by veterans. This can work, as it gives them a high rate of fire and damage. Fanatics just need to figure out which weapon suits them best.

Psyker Psykinetic

Psyker Psykinetic is a magical Darktide user who uses his warp powers to destroy enemies with ease. Although they share a common weapon with a Veteran and a Zealot, using this common weapon makes them slightly more special shooters. Psykers shine brighter when they use their unique staff, which allows them to change the shape of their warp abilities. However, it is important to note that the staffs act in the same way as the basic abilities of a psyker. Players will need to balance their Danger when using staff weapons. Otherwise, they risk danger to themselves.

The Psyker has access to four different types of staffs, each with its own warp attacks. The staff of Trauma Force Staff, Voidstrike Force Staff and Surge Force Staff shoot warp projectiles at enemies, causing decent damage. Players can also charge staffs, with the charged attack changing depending on the staff. Trauma Force Staff’s charging attack allows them to deal damage across a circular area. The Voidstrike Force Staff staff, on the other hand, allows the psyker to fire a line of almost electrical warp energy. He pierces enemies and deals damage to every enemy he passes through. The charged Surge Force Staff attack shoots electricity discharges that bounce from enemy to enemy.