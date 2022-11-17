Warhammer 40k Dark Tide System Requirements Revealed

With the release of Warhammer 40k Dark tide approaching, Fatshark has published the full system requirements for the game. This includes the minimum requirements required to run the game, right down to those who want to take advantage of ray tracing.

On the official Warhammer 40k Dark tide website, Fatshark developers have laid out the system requirements for the game. They also included ways that players can increase the frame rate in their game if they still find themselves playing below the desired FPS. Surprisingly, even simple gaming computers and laptops can run the game, even with minimal requirements. Even in this case, they can still adjust other game parameters to further improve the performance of their game. Below are the system requirements for each level of graphic quality.

Without Ray Tracing Minimum General Settings: Low, FSR On Operating System: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-6600 (3.30 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.40 GHz) Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570 Hard Drive: HDD 50GB Resolution: 1920 x 1080 RAM: 8GB Expected FPS: 30-45 Recommended General Settings: Medium, DLSS-SR or FSR on. Operating System: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Intel i7-9700L (3.70 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5, 3600 (4.20 GHz) Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Hard Drive: HDD 50GB RAM: 16GB Expected FPS: 60

With Ray Tracing Low General Settings: Medium, DLSS-SR Quality Operating System: Windows 10/11 64-bit Ray Tracing Settings: Global Illumination Off, Reflections Low Processor: Intel i7-11700k (3.70 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (4.20 GHz) Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Hard Drive: SSD 50GB Resolution: 1920 x 1080 RAM: 16GB Expected FPS: 40-50 Medium General Settings: High, DLSS-SR Quality Operating System: Windows 10/11 64-bit Ray Tracing Settings: Global Illumination High, Reflections Low Processor: Intel i7-11700k (3.70 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (3.80 GHz) Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Hard Drive: SSD 50GB Resolution: 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440 RAM: 16GB Expected FPS: 60-70 High General Settings: High, DLSS-SR Quality, DLSS-FG On Operating System: Windows 10/11 64-bit Ray Tracing Settings: Global Illumination High, Reflections High Processor: Intel i7-12700k (3.70 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 5900 (3.80 GHz) Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Hard Drive: SSD 50GB Resolution: 3840 x 2160 RAM: 16GB Expected FPS: ~100



In addition to the above system requirements, the website also lists settings that can help increase the frame rate. This includes the number of rag dolls, the number of weapon strikes and bloody stickers, as well as their service life. These settings mainly affect the GPU and can help improve the frame rate. If you want to help the processor, you can also adjust the maximum number of rag dolls, scattering density, glare and FOV. Changing these settings can help make your gameplay smoother.

That’s all the system requirements of Warhammer 40k Dark tide. If you are interested in learning more about the game, such as the release date, gameplay and plot, go here. If you want to read about our experience of the closed beta testing of the game, go here.