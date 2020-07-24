Warhammer 40K: As a 4-person cooperative shooter

We travel back to the Games Workshop universe with the creators of Vermintide 2, who this time will bet on a cooperative FPS in the Left 4 Dead line.

One of the few third parties to which Microsoft made a gap during its Xbox Game Showcase was Fatshark, the developer of the Warhammer saga, which unveiled what will be its third foray into the Games Workshop universe after Warhammer – End Times: Vermintide and Vermintide 2. The new game will be called Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and will be a four-person cooperative shooter set in the hive city of Tertium and the forty-first millennium in the series. Expected for 2021, the game will not be released on Xbox One (PC and Xbox Series X only), but at least it has been confirmed that it will be part of Xbox Game Pass from the day of its release.

“In Warhammer 40K: Darktide, players won’t be able to hide behind their deadly ranged weapons,” read Fatshark’s first press release on the game. “You can count on the same hand-to-hand combat of the previous games, of which we are very proud. However, this time we will give distance fighting greater complexity and depth so that both can be comparable. We want to offer a combat system that is truly hybrid, with FPS elements and melee, and that, while still accessible, has a very high ceiling and is difficult to master. But above all it will be a cooperative game, an experience for four players that will motivate you to work as a team with your friends, or perhaps with friends that you haven’t met yet… ”.

Direct to Xbox Game Pass

In turn, on your Steam page you can already read some data about the plot: “In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming wave of darkness. A heretical sect known as Admonition wants to take control of the planet Atoma Prime and destroy its inhabitants. It is in your hands and in the hands of your allies of the Inquisition to finish off the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos ”.

If you want to know the rest of the news of the Xbox Games Showcase we recommend you go through our summary of the event, which includes all the games that were announced before, during and after it.




