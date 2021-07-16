Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Has Been Postponed to 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, In an official statement posted on his Twitter profile, it was revealed that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has had its release date pushed back to the second quarter of 2022. Previously, it was expected sometime this year.

“Today, we had the difficult decision to push our release date for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to the second quarter of 2022. We have a responsibility to deliver the best game possible, and we honestly need more time to reach that goal. It is no secret that developing a game in the pandemic is challenging and we are not immune to it,” the statement said.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was revealed to the world last year during the Xbox Games Showcase, and is in development for Xbox Series X/S and PC.