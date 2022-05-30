Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Demon Hunters Review

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is a turn—based strategy game developed by Complex Games and published by Frontier Foundry. The game is filled with brutally challenging battles and difficult choices at every turn as space Marines try to stop the ever-evolving forces of chaos, but with this challenge comes a sense of accomplishment and an excellent pace of the story that helps the player stay afloat. invested in a long campaign.

The Demon Hunters follow a ship used by the Grey Knights: an order of Space Marines who specialize in fighting the forces of chaos. We are talking about the ship “Sinister Edict”, which returns to Titan for much-needed repairs, when it is stopped by Inquisitor Vikar, who takes command of the ship as part of an urgent mission. Nurgle’s forces have caused a terrible plague in the system, known as Blooming, which turns infected into hideous monsters. The player takes on the role of an unnamed commander who must guide the Grey Knights in battle, control the Blooming, direct the repair of the Ominous Edict, monitor the research and development of new weapons and try to stop the conflict. a conflict was brewing between Vicar and the other commanders of the ship.

The Daemonhunters game cycle will be immediately familiar to those who posted the XCOM series. On board the “Sinister Edict” there is a control screen where the player controls Vikar’s research, ship repairs, troops in barracks and moves between different planets. It is possible to speed up time by simply staying in place, but the player will rarely have time to gather, as the Bloom will quickly begin to spread. The player will often be offered a choice of missions throughout the system, and will have to make decisions about which ones to prioritize, as it may be possible to suppress Blooming on several planets, leaving another planet to suffer from the disease. The player must constantly monitor Bloom’s growth, otherwise the game will end. Demon hunters always keep players on their toes, and difficult choices are made at every turn. There are also mini-text meetings that may arise during the trip, and resources usually have to be sacrificed to resolve them.

Soon, the Grey Knights will be called into battle, and the player must send a squad to the surface of the planet to investigate Bloom’s disturbance. This is where the turn-based tactical gameplay of demon hunters begins, in which a group of Grey Knights must fight the forces of Nurgle. Each character can perform multiple actions each turn and can use cover to resist or avoid damage. This is almost identical to the XCOM 2 system, but with some differences. Firstly, the Grey Knights belong to the elite, which means that there is no percentage probability of missing an opponent, since the game directly tells the player whether the shot will hit or not. Each enemy has a stun value, and resetting it to zero and approaching a melee attack allows the player to perform a number of special actions, including Execution, which will provide the entire group with an additional action. The game does a great job of making the Grey Knights feel like Titans on the battlefield, but they will still need any help they can get.

In Daemonhunters, there is a warp wave scale on the battlefield that increases with each turn. Grey Knights can enhance their attacks with psychic abilities, but this increases the Warp Surge. As soon as Warp Surge reaches 100%, a random event is triggered that works in favor of the enemy, for example, creating a poison zone or calling reinforcements through Warp. This means that the player must adopt an aggressive strategy that is well suited to the game, as the Grey Knights work best on the offensive. The battlefields also have environmental weapons that can be used, such as explosive crates and pillars that can be knocked over on enemies, giving the player even more weapons. The stages themselves look great, as they resemble the gloomy Gothic settlements from the Warhammer 40k setting, and the Grey Knights themselves look fantastic, down to the small details on their armor and weapons.

The biggest problem with Daemonhunters at launch is the number of enemies the player will face. A small squad of Grey Knights is a force to be reckoned with, but they will soon be overwhelmed by countless enemies entering the battlefield, and the economics of action will get the better of them, as they will soon be surrounded by surveillance zones and suppression fire. . A huge number of enemy troops can also make moves go on forever, as the game must guide every plague paratrooper loitering on the battlefield. Demon Hunters will be greatly enhanced with instant movement similar to that used in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, or at least those that can be switched during more lively encounters.