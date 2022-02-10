Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, Prints. The Return Of A Cult Classic

Warhammer 40,000: First impressions of the reboot of the legendary Warhammer 40k Chaos Gate, a turn-based strategy game that will return to PC in style in 2022. The strategy genre is in luck. If last year saw the return of Age of Empires, king of kings among RTS (real-time strategy) games, this year 2022 will bring back another cult classic, but this time it will be a TBS (turn-based strategy). We are talking about Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate, that 1998 marvel in which we dedicated ourselves to killing cultists while listening to Gregorian chants in the background. With the Daemonhunters tagline, his reboot will go on sale on May 5, 2022, which we are here to talk to you about today after having been lucky enough to see it in depth.

Chaos Gate: a key game for the 40k saga

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate belongs to a time when Games Workshop had not yet found its Holy Trinity (Relic Entertainment, Cyanide Studio and Creative Assembly). A remote time and prior to these last two decades of prosperity and great names, but a time from which many of us keep great memories… of great games. Space Hulk, Final Liberation and Rites of War are just a few of them. For this reason, and because nostalgia and nitroglycerin start out the same, working with a classic like Chaos Gate is always tricky. Suffice it to say that jewels like Dawn of War II, or derivative products like Squad Command, would not be understood without it.

Despite this, those chosen to carry out this feat are two newcomers to the 40k universe: Complex Games (as a developer) and Frontier Foundry (mainly as a distributor). The first is a small Canadian company that boasts more than 20 years of experience in the sector, although most of it is in the mobile market and as a second unit (The Horus Heresy: Drop Assault, the best thing to hold on to). Now he wants to take a step forward and for this reason he has taken the reins of Chaos Gate Daemonhunters, which will be his first major project. Surely you have Frontier more located for its management games (RollerCoaster Tycoon, Jurassic World Evolution) or for the Elite: Dangerous saga.

The names and the difficulty of the challenge could raise doubts in more than one (in us they did it, why lie), but we have to admit that the game has pleasantly surprised us in this first contact. And that despite the changes and the noticeable absence of multiplayer and mission editor (two key features of the original). But Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters has managed to compensate for both losses, it looks great and at a playable level it is still what it was in its day, a delicious mix between Jagged Alliance and the first X-COM.