Warframe Shows Half An Hour Of The New War, Its Next Story Arc

Warframe: Digital Extremes publishes a half-hour gameplay dedicated to The New War, the next Warframe story chapter. This is how it looks live. Warframe has shared with the public a great deal of material from its next chapter: The New War. The continuation of the current story arc will take us to new battles and stories at some point in the final stretch of this year. During the video you can see half an hour of unpublished gameplay to date. You will find it by clicking on this link.

“Get ready, Tenno. The New War is on its way and nobody is safe ”, explains Digital Extremes in its official description. “Old enemies have returned to the Origin System … will the factions unite against Ballas, Erra, and the advanced Sentinels, or will it fall under the weight of a full scale?”

The content will include a new open world full of content, as well as a story for a player where we will be put in the perspective of specific characters, instead of their usual Warframe costume.