Warframe: Nezha Prime, out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC

Digital Extremes details the news of Prime Access in its free-to-play, which now incorporates Nezha Prime.

Canadian developer Digital Extremes has announced that Nezha Prime is now available for download in all regions and platforms where Warframe is available. From now on, players can get hold of this warframe on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In a press release, the study reported that “for the first time”, Nezha’s Prime Access offers a 90-day booster of resources, as well as double collection of resources.

Armed with a powerful Shakram ring, we can surround the enemy with the sacred fire of the empyrean. In addition, for a limited time, it is also possible to get Guandao Prime and Zakti Prime. Getting all this without going through the box is possible, although we will have to hunt to get all the necessary relics.

Warframe is a free-to-play title, so it can be downloaded for free at no additional cost. And what is a Prime? The official website clarifies it this way: “A Prime warframe, weapon, sentinel or accessory represents technology as it was during the height of the Orokin era. A Prime Warframe often has additional polarity slots compared to its non-Prime version, and Prime weapons will have superior performance or other advantages over their counterparts. Due to its rarity, Prime technology is coveted throughout the Solar System. ”

What is Prime Access?

As for Prime Access, it is a rotating program that includes the latest warframes and Prime equipment, which is distributed in discounted platinum packs, as well as other exclusive components offered to players through the official website. “Prime Access offers immediate access to the latest Prime Warframes and Gear without waiting for the required build time.”

Digital Extremes will adapt Warframe to PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, where the free-to-play model will also follow.



