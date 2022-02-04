Warcraft Confirms Its Return In A Mobile Game

Warcraft: Blizzard Entertainment plans to launch this product on iOS and Android devices throughout the current year 2022. The presentation of the financial results of the companies always brings with them some clues about what they are preparing for the future. In the case of Activision Blizzard, it has already been confirmed that the next Call of Duty will be carried out by Infinity War, the creators of Modern Warfare and Warzone. At Blizzard Entertainment, for their part, they are working on the return of the Warcraft saga, which will be produced on mobile devices this year 2022.

This has been confirmed by the North American firm in its meeting with investors, in which they have also reported that they will develop content for other titles in the saga. “Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft series in 2022, including previously unreleased experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, as well as a new mobile Warcraft coming into the hands of players for the first time.”

Kotick on the ‘free-to-play’ model

Specific details about the video game have not come out, but Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, has explained that video games under the free-to-play model would offer “new opportunities”, both for veteran players and for new ones “, which they will experience “the Warcraft universe in a completely different way.”

Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment, also anticipated news about Warcraft in the coming weeks: “Blizzard is a great studio and we have talented and growing teams that support games as a service as well,” he wrote. “Over the next few weeks, you will hear more about Warcraft and Overwatch. Devil will come later. Stay tuned!”.

The North American studio is immersed in the development of a completely new intellectual property, a survival game for which too many details have not yet been provided. Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, two of the most anticipated video games, have been delayed beyond 2022.

If all goes according to plan, Activision Blizzard will be acquired by Microsoft for a fee of nearly $70 billion.