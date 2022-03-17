War Totems In Horizon Forbidden West: Location And How Many There Are

Horizon Forbidden West: We help you find all the war totems in Horizon Forbidden West by detailing their exact location on the map as well as the final reward. In Horizon Forbidden West a large number of collectibles and places to discover await us in a wide Forbidden West full of possibilities. We help you find them all as part of our complete guide and in this case we are talking about war totems, artifacts that refer to God of War. By finding all three of them, we will obtain as a reward a face paint that is very reminiscent of Kratos’ white face with a red stripe, so whether you are fans of the saga or want to unlock all the possible secrets of the game, you cannot miss this guide detailed with maps and other helpful explanations.

Where to find all War Totems

War totem

To start our search for nothing more and nothing less than the totem that represents Kratos himself, we must go to the frozen mountain that we point out on the map. Once there, we see a cabin and on the left is the statuette.

Totem of youth

This can be found in the northern part of the island that is to the west of the map. Until we have reached the main mission of La Tumba de Faro we will not be able to get here, but once we have overcome it we can look for a bridge and find the Atreus figurine there.