War: Tesla will have to compete with VW for cheap car

Electric cars are still expensive, a factor that hinders the growth of the segment. But this situation may start to change soon, as Tesla and Volkswagen, market leaders in the category, plan to produce cheaper models, with starting prices between US $ 25 thousand and US $ 30 thousand (from R $ 133 thousand to R $ 160 thousand, based on the daily rate).

In the case of the German automaker, the novelty must come from a project entitled “Small BEV”, as reported by Reuters on Friday (27). The “small electric vehicle” is VW’s bet to meet the most severe climate regulations in the European Union, which are to come.

In order to have a more accessible electrified vehicle and boost sales, the company is developing a 100% electric model the size of the Pole. According to the publication, the price will be in the previously mentioned range, making it cheaper than the ID.3, launched in September, which starts at US $ 34 thousand.

The company has set a goal to increase the share of sustainable models to 60% of all its global production by 2030. To do so, it must invest US $ 86 billion in the next five years, producing 1.5 million electrified units in this period.

Tesla plans to launch in three years

While Volkswagen has not provided further details regarding its new project, maintaining secrecy about the design and launch date, Tesla has already announced when it plans to start selling its cheap electric car: three years from now.

During the announcement of the novelty in September, Elon Musk stated that his automaker will make an “attractive $ 25,000 electric vehicle, which is also fully autonomous”. In addition to being more compact, the car must offer greater autonomy.

The reduced price and better performance are due to the new battery cell developed by the brand, which is likely to provide a range of more than 320 km with a load for the vehicle.



