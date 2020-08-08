War tank? Five unusual uses of video game controls

Video game controls are designed to be the primary form of interaction between users and console games. However, thanks to their design, usability and reduced value, they were also sometimes used in projects that did not involve games. In late July, the American newspaperTVhe Washington Post published a news story about an Israeli battle tank that drew a lot of attention on the Internet because it was controlled by an Xbox joystick.

Another highlight is security software with a robot operated by a PlayStation controller. For this reason, TechTudo has produced a list of the five most unusual uses of video game controls to follow.

1. Battle tank operated by an Xbox controller

At first glance, Carmel may look like a conventional battle tank. However, inside it has a very unusual item: an Xbox controller that is responsible for operating several of its functions, including the steering and the weapon system. The prototype was developed by engineers from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) together with players and aims to provide a better user experience for novice soldiers.

The Xbox controller was chosen for its lightness and portability. IAI also used video game principles in its interface, using icons and a game-like layout to display information. On the screens, users can view the map, ammunition storage records and available weapons.

This is not Carmel’s only connection to video games. Its Artificial Intelligence system was trained using as one of its main sources the AI ​​of the strategy game StarCraft 2, which was integrated into the vehicle with the Unity engine and the VBS platform.

2. BodyViz: Studying human anatomy with an Xbox 360 controller

BodyViz is anatomy learning software that transforms X-rays, MRIs and ultrasounds into vivid and interactive 3D images. It is widely used by doctors in preparation for invasive surgery. Previously controlled by mouse and keyboard, BodyViz now allows doctors to use an Xbox 360 controller to navigate the human body, visualizing arteries, blood vessels and organs much more easily. Thanks to the design of the control, it was much easier to rotate, zoom and visualize the patient’s virtual anatomy.

3. PlayStation control used in security software

The former Defense and Security division of the robot maker iRobot also used a video game joystick for military purposes. The Pack-bot robot, used for bomb disposal, was controlled by a Portable Command Console that weighed 20 kg.

Its use became much simpler when the old console was replaced by a laptop reinforced with a PlayStation controller attached to it. The change, in addition to making the use of the robot more practical, also made the training time for operators much shorter, since many of them already had hours of experience with handling video game controls.



