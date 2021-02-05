War Machine approved by Marvel Studios

Actor Don Cheadle, War Machine in the MCU, confirms his appearance in the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier before his own series, Armor Wars.

War Machine or War Machine, a character played by actor Don Cheadle in the UCM, has confirmed that he will appear in the next series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Marvel Studios for Disney +, although for now it is unknown how and in what way he will do it . He has stated this in a recent interview in which he spoke about the possibilities of crossovers in the UCM in the future.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres in March

Thus, according to Don Cheadle himself, War Machine will have its own cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a series starring Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in which they will face Baron Zemo and the U.S. Agent, a new Captain America. Of course, the actor has not detailed his cameo beyond confirming his characters: “It is very fun and interesting, with imagination, he can go wherever he wants,” says the actor about crossovers between characters in the UCM. “This can go in any direction. It’s great, I can’t wait to get into the room with the writers and find out how all of these things happen. You know, Rhodey appears in the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ”says Cheadle.

Be that as it may, it is not very clear if the actor who plays James “Rhodey” Rhodes has made these statements carelessly, without thinking, or had the prior permission of Marvel Studios to share. He has also mentioned that Tony Stark’s death will be cited in his own series, Armor Wars. “The death of Tony Stark, I’m sure, will play a defining role in the series. We have advanced Rhodey (in the last movie he reappears and can move now) and on the technology that he develops, we continue to make innovations in the suit. I imagine there will be another evolution and another way to delve into the character of Rhodey ”, concludes the actor.

The last time we saw War Machine in the MCU was at the funeral of Tony Stark himself along with the rest of the MCU superheroes at the end of Avengers Endgame.