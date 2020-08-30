War Game Chivalry II Release Date Postponed

Torn Banner Studios announced that the release date of the war game Chivalry II, which is expected to be released this year, has been postponed to 2021. The firm, which did not specify a specific date, also said that the delay decision will not affect the summer beta.

Toronto, Canada-based video game developer Torn Banner Studios announced that the release date of Chivalry II, the sequel to Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, which was released in 2012, has been delayed. The developer company pointed to 2021 for the sequel, which is normally scheduled to release before the end of this year, but has not shared a clear date.

Stating that the game has not reached the point they want yet, Torn Banner Studios stated in the statement that this delay is necessary in order to provide the vision of Chivalry II being the greatest game possible and the true sequel of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare.

The delay decision will not affect Chivalry II’s summer beta:

The developer also points to Covid-19 as a major factor in the decision to delay, but underlines that the extra time will give them time to add post-launch content to the initial version. This means more maps and features will be playable when the game launches. However, the statement also included the information that horses will not be included in the game in the first place and will be added later.

Chivalry II has shortly wrapped up the sixth round of the Alpha phase, and Torn Banner Studios has assured fans that the delaying decision will not affect the previously planned summer beta. There is no exact date for the beta version yet, but a new announcement and beta date are expected to be announced soon.

Chivalry II, a multiplayer war game inspired by epic medieval wars, developed by Torn Banner Studios, will be released next year for PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. The exact release date of the game is not yet known.




