Wants to infect COVID-19 speed up vaccine development

In the race against time to find a coronavirus vaccine, the UK is preparing to be the first country to carry out ‘human challenge’ tests in which up to 90 healthy volunteers will be deliberately exposed to COVID-19.

Trials are scheduled for January with a view to speeding up the development of a vaccine against the virus.

The government is investing some $ 44 million in this pioneering strategy, although it is still controversial.

Safety will be the number one priority, experts insist. Plans will need to be ethically approved, as well as get the go-ahead from regulators before moving forward.

What does it consist on

Human challenge studies offer a faster way to test vaccines because you don’t have to wait for patients to be exposed to disease naturally.

Researchers would first apply controlled doses of the pandemic virus to discover the smallest amount that could cause a COVID-19 infection in volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30.

These human guinea pigs, which would be infected with the virus through the nose and would be observed 24 hours a day, present the least risk of harm due to their youth and good health.

Thus, scientists would test the vaccine they develop on them to see if it prevents infection.



