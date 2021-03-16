Wanted virtual gardeners for Minecraft

A curious job offer comes to light through the popular Mojang video game, through which to offer advice on virtual decoration.

Are you a regular Minecraft player? Are you passionate about gardening and exterior design? Well, you may be interested in this curious job offer that comes from Whatshed, through which they offer up to 50 pounds per hour (approximately 58 euros to change) in exchange for offering professional advice on gardening and outdoor decoration in the video game itself. Yes, as amazing as it sounds; And this is not a joke, but a serious telecommuting offer for professionals in the sector with a great command of the Mojang title.

Job offer in Minecraft

Thus, those who want to improve their creations in Minecraft at the level of gardening and exterior design, can count on the advice of these virtual workers who intend to become a reference for those who intend to take a leap in quality in their designs: staff will be able to visit your universe in the game and offer feedback on what works and what doesn’t in your creation, explaining the reasons why and offering their best advice to create the best landscaper ”, we can read in the job offer.

And it is that this company intends “to recruit a group of virtual gardeners to give professional advice to players who seek to improve their outdoor space in the game.” The UK-based company offers £ 50 per hour to those who land a consultant position, as well as offering the ability for each employee to propose their own rates.

All this from the comfort of your home thanks to the teleworking that has been so necessary this last year in much of the world. And how could it be otherwise, candidates will have to prove a high level of knowledge about Minecraft, great communication skills, ease of languages ​​and naturalness with teleworking, in addition to assessing any real experience in gardening.