Wanted singer Tom Parker has died at the age of 33

His wife Kelsey Hardwick confirmed the news on Instagram. In 2020, Parker was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm Tom’s death,” Hardwick writes.

“Our hearts are broken. Tom was the center of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are sincerely grateful for the outpouring of love and support and ask everyone to unite so that Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

The Wanted took a break in 2014 when Parker played Danny Zuko on Grease’s UK tour. He was also featured in the Celebrity MasterChef season. In October 2020, the singer was diagnosed with glioblastoma of the fourth stage — an aggressive brain tumor. Parker admits that he was diagnosed after he suffered two seizures.

Last year, the band reunited to play a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall to support him. After the reunion, the band announced a reunion tour and the release of a greatest hits album. Parker announced that he had written a book on how to find hope in any life situation. The book is due out sometime in July.