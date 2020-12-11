WandaVision’s 2nd Trailer Released

Disney has released the second trailer of the new Marvel series WandaVision, which will meet with the audience next month. The trailer hints that it won’t be a classic superhero production with the texture of WandaVision.

Disney has released the second trailer of WandaVision, which will be the first of Marvel’s next generation TV productions, along with trailers for Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The trailer in question shows that we will encounter content different from WandaVision’s action-packed Marvel productions that we are used to.

Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany, who portrays Vision, are returning to their roles with WandaVision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evan Peters, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris will also accompany Olsen and Bettany on the drama.

WandaVision will be released on January 15 at Disney +

As a matter of fact, the 4th stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Black Widow on the big screen and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on TV. However, the delay of these two productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will cause the MCU 4th phase to start with WandaVision.

WandaVision, directed by Matt Shakman, will meet Marvel fans on Disney + as of January 15, 2021. You can watch the first trailer of WandaVision from here and the second trailer from the link below.

WandaVision second trailer



