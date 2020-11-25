WandaVision: will reveal the full power of Scarlett Witch

WandaVision is nearing its premiere on Disney Plus and promises to fix the MCU’s mistake by revealing the true power of Scarlett Witch

It’s no secret that Scarlet Witch is incredibly powerful in the Marvel Universe and apparently the Disney Plus series WandaVision is finally getting a glimpse of her power.

As a mutant who possesses magical abilities such as reality warping, telekinesis, energy manipulation, disintegration, flight, force field generation, and mental and emotional manipulation, anyone who faces Wanda Maximoff will be in for a great fight.

But unfortunately, fans have yet to see Scarlet Witch in action to her full capacity. However, the next series can fix that.

The power of Scarlett Witch in the MCU

The public was very close to seeing a Wanda Maximoff unleashed in Avengers: Endgame. The movie brought her back from the Snap and accompanied her to the mighty Thanos in the final epic battle.

Wanda Maximoff, red with fury, tells Thanos: “You took everything from me.” He replies, “I don’t even know you.” The avenger’s expression becomes even more passionate, when she responds, “You will,” and their fight begins.

Thanos seems like no match for Scarlet Witch. He takes blow after blow as she throws a large amount of rubble and debris at him, and the Titan strikes back with his double-edged sword, seeming as if he might be taking advantage.

However, Wanda Maximoff uses her powers to block the blow, firing the sword, then uses her telekinesis and energy manipulation to trap him and crush his armor. The great Thanos is completely powerless, and has to call upon all his artillery, sacrificing a vast majority of his troops, to escape his grasp.

In this scene, Marvel displayed a small portion of all of Scarlet Witch’s power, then just as quickly removed it. She was just beginning to defeat the Mad Titan, and if he hadn’t had his artillery, we might have witnessed her defeat at the hands of Wanda.

WandaVision can reveal just how powerful it really is

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed in an interview with Empire that there is much more to Wanda that is yet to be seen in the Disney Plus series, the details of which we will reveal in The Truth News.

“If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don’t think any person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff. So it seemed like exploring that would be worth it after Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it? “



