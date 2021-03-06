WandaVision: Understand the ending and Marvel steps

The end of WandaVision arrived on Friday (5) at Disney + and, while bringing answers, also paved the way for new Marvel mysteries. The theories of the fans of the series were mostly denied, but we still know that the story of Wanda and Vision played an important role in the transition to the 4th phase of the MCU.

Therefore, we have prepared this complete guide with everything you need to know about the end of the series and what the next steps of the superheroes should be. Let’s check it out?

Warning: the text contains spoilers!

What happened at the end of WandaVision?

First of all, a brief summary of the end of the episode. Agatha Harkness reveals that she absorbs the power of those who “don’t deserve”, in her own words. Soon, she hopes to get Wanda’s powers for herself. She continues to try to point out Wanda as a villain, including waking up members of Westville who claim to be in pain from Wanda’s grief.

So she decides to free them and crack the Hex so everyone can get out. Then, Hayward’s military manages to enter Wanda’s reality to eliminate it. In parallel, Visão Branco also reveals itself.

That is, Wanda, her Vision and the twins need to fight, at the same time, with Agatha, the White Vision and the military. Let there be breath!

While Agatha tries to steal Wanda’s powers, the Visions talk about which one is the original. The memories of Visão Branco are there, just hidden so he doesn’t remember them. Upon waking up, he says “I am Vision” and flies out of Hex. This will be very important in the future!

The military is prevented from annihilating Wanda by the powers of the twins and Monica. Hayward tries to escape, but gets hit by Darcy. “Have fun in prison,” she says, and Hayward knows he has no chance.

Using Agatha’s teachings in her favor, Wanda reveals that she has written runes on the walls of the Hex, so only she can use magic. She manages to beat Agatha and holds her in the role of nosy neighbor, promising to keep in touch.

With an emotional farewell from the twins and Vision, Wanda finally breaks down the walls of Hex. However, this may not be the end for the Maximoff family. After all, Visão Branco is out there with its memories restored and the two promise that this is not a goodbye, but a “see you later”.

Who was the great appearance of WandaVision?

Throughout the series, many fans speculated on who the big Luke Skywalker level appearance would be that actress Elizabeth Olsen commented would happen. Perhaps, that was one of the negative points of the season finale. After all, viewers believed that this character would be either Dr. Strange, or the villain Mephisto. However, neither was part of the series.

In the first post-credit scene, Monica meets the Skrull race, introduced during the film Captain Marvel. With that, WandaVision paved the way for the film’s sequel and could be the first step towards Monica’s reunion with Carol Danvers.

In addition, Skrull’s reappearance is also a teaser for the production Secret Invasion, a Disney + series about members of the race hiding in the world of humans. So far, there is no premiere date.

And the twins? Do they have a chance to revive?

Another open end was the future of the twins. Like the Vision created by Wanda, they also existed only within Hex. However, the last post-credits scene shows Maximoff studying Darkhold while listening to the children’s voices asking for his help. In the comics, they are fragments of Mephisto’s soul. So there is still a chance that the Scarlet Witch will be able to bring them back in some way.

In the end, Wanda separated his physical form from an astral projection of the Scarlet Witch to be able to study Darkhold and learn more about her powers. With all this dimension and now knowing that his magic is even stronger than that of the Supreme Wizard, the future of the characters of WandaVision now awaits two more productions: Captain Marvel 2 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So, what did you think of the end of WandaVision? Leave your comment below and share the article on social networks!