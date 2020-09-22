WandaVision: trailer features classic Vision costume

The wait is over and the expectation can already reach new heights. Marvel has released the trailer for WandaVision, its next series for Disney +. The production will be centered on the Scarlet Witch and her companion, Vision, and will debut on the streaming platform in 2020.

A curious fact is that, with few scenes, you can already see that some classic references from the comics will be used during the episodes.

In the video, you can see the characters, who are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being presented in a caricature, in black and white.

However, the contrast is evident when some neighbors visit them and things start to change. The trailer also includes a brief appearance by Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris).

Check out:

When the series was announced earlier this year, the public already knew that the Scarlet Witch would at some point wear her traditional red costume.

The same is true of Visão and his classic green and yellow dress. The creative solution in the narrative is to make them wear the clothes during Halloween, tracing the original appearances of the characters in the comics.

Apparently this is a good idea from the producers of the series, making a creative and interesting visual nod to the narrative. It is worth remembering that the cast has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the main roles, in addition to Randall Park, Kat Dennings and Kathryn Hahn.

WandaVision debuts until the end of 2020 on Disney +.



