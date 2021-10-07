WandaVision To Win Spin-Off Series Focused On Villain Agatha Harkness

WandaVision: Disney+ is producing a spin-off series of WandaVision starring the villain Agatha Harkness. Actress Kathryn Hahn will return to the role of Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) antagonistic sorceress on the show.

The information was revealed this Thursday (7) by Variety. According to the vehicle, the new series will have a sour comedy tone. WandaVision screenwriter Jac Schaeffer is expected to rewrite the script and act as executive producer on the project.

Despite the revelation, representatives of Schaeffer, actress Kathryn Hahn, Disney and Marvel declined to officially comment on the matter, according to Variety.

WandaVision was the first series of Phase 4 of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU). Released in January of this year on Disney+, it tells about how heroine Wanda Maximoff dealt with the loss of her husband Vision, who was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinite War.

In production for the streaming, villain Agatha Harkness first appears as Agnes, a nosy neighbor. She later reveals herself as a powerful witch who survived the Salem trials.

Kathryn Hahn’s portrayal was highly praised and she was nominated for several awards and even won Best Villain and Best Fight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.