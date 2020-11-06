WandaVision series can bring back an MCU character

Possibly in the new Disney Plus series, WandaVision, we will have a character who died in a Marvel movie.

With about a month to go until Marvel’s WandaVision series makes its debut on the Disney + platform, it’s becoming increasingly clear that we really don’t have a clue as to what the new show will bring.

There is clearly a lot of magic and manipulation involved, and nothing will be what it seems on the surface. This leaves basically anything on the table, including the return of Scarlet Witch’s brother Quicksilver, who died in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

There have been many rumors and reports about Quicksilver’s return since WandaVision started production.

Some have suggested that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) during the series, while others believe that Evan Peters’ beloved version of the character from the X-Men movies will appear, putting everything on the line. a multiverse. Perhaps both are true, no one knows at this time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFYTH6UBwoD/?utm_source=ig_embed

Will Quicksilver return on WandaVision?

However, it seems increasingly likely that a Quicksilver will appear, a point that has been further indicated by a recent Funko leak.

An Instagram account called SerlentPops, which has been known for its information on the Funko POP leaks, has revealed that there is a two-pack set of WandaVision for Emerald City Comic Con in 2021, featuring Vision and Quicksilver.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHCKGx1HnJP/?utm_source=ig_embed

Funko hasn’t officially announced this, so it can’t be confirmed in any way, but it certainly raises the suspicion that Quicksilver is on its way back to the MCU.

The biggest evidence of Quicksilver’s comeback came earlier this year, when an audition tape featuring one of Wanda and Vision’s possible twins appeared online.

Young actor Nick Fisher was reading some scenes at his audition and made mention of his uncle who was asleep on the couch. Of course, that raised a lot of eyebrows, as it seemed to point directly to Quicksilver’s arrival.

Audition scripts include fake scenes and lines all the time, to prevent spoilers from showing up online.

That said, there is still evidence to support Quicksilver’s presence on WandaVision, so this could be the real deal.

WandaVision will make its Disney + debut later this year. In Somagnews we will inform you about the new tracks in this series. Would you like to see Quicksilver come back? Which actor do you think would take the role?



