WandaVision: release date announced at Disney

The release date for WandaVision right now is Friday, January 15, and while this is currently subject to change, we are confident that it will finally be the final date on Disney +.

Disney + was very patient when it came to announcing the premiere date of the series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, which makes some sense given how much has happened in the world.

Originally, the plan was for Disney + to release The Falcon and Winter Solider, another of its highly publicized Marvel shows, sometime later this year. That was delayed due to the onset of the global health crisis. WandaVision was slated to premiere for the first time in spring 2021, but teasing it suggests that Disney and Marvel understand the desire to get programming and get it soon.

What we hope to see from WandaVision is something fun, inventive, and generally unlike anything we’ve seen in the MCU thus far. Even if this is an actually made-for-television series, it is still supposed to have the same production value as any of the movies.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jjR8GtADRy — The Avengers (@Avengers) November 12, 2020

Marvel has been very careful to actually establish these Disney + shows as companions to the movies, and in some ways, there could be even more synergy here than with Agents of SHIELD. Remember that the ABC series at first was closely aligned with the MCU movies, but it changed and it was in its own direction when we got to the end.

We have a feeling that there will be a lot more information available on WandaVision in the coming weeks. Just remember that we are still in the early stages of the process …



