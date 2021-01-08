WandaVision: premiere in two episodes on Disney +

On January 15, the public will be able to check the launch of Marvel’s WandaVision series at Disney +. The production, which will feature nine episodes in total, will have a weekly distribution. However, in its debut, the series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will make two episodes available at once.

The confirmation was recently reported by Disney’s streaming service. The series is expected to be aired on March 5. Initially, WandaVision was announced as having only six episodes, but as the premiere date was approaching, new details were revealed and, in fact, there will be 9 episodes.

WandaVision inaugurates a new era for the MCU

The first original Marvel series launched on Disney + is important in several respects also for the studio’s Cinematic Universe. Production will begin Phase 4 of the MCU, which is expected to continue with other major releases in both cinema and streaming.

After WandaVision, there is an expectation for the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on March 19, also on Disney +. The Black Widow and The Eternals films are also being highly anticipated, as well as the Ms. Marvel, Loki, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Hawkeye series.

From January 15th, viewers will get to know Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) better, two superpowered beings who live very idealized everyday lives. To portray this narrative aspect, producers and screenwriters will satire on classic US sitcoms.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman. The cast also features Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn.

The first two episodes of WandaVision will be released next week through Disney +.