WandaVision: meet the cast of Marvel series on Disney +

Today (15) came the first Marvel series on streaming Disney +, WandaVision, which involves Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the Scarlet Witch, and post-Avengers: Ultimatum Vision (Paul Bettany). The new series opens Phase 4 of the MCU.

The premiere took place with the first two episodes showing – as had already been anticipated in the trailers – a direct inspiration in the classic sitcoms of the 1960s, very common on United States TV.

Wanda and Visão arrive in a new city, trying to lead a common life like the suburban residents of the region. However, she has the power to control and create objects in this reality and he shows his ability to “disguise” himself as a human, having a common job in a joint venture – even if he doesn’t know exactly what the nature of the work he does.

In the first two episodes, we are also introduced to some new characters, such as the nosy neighbor and the head of the company in which Visão works.

Check out who the characters are and who plays each of them.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen is the main star of the series. Her character, Wanda, goes through difficult times in the Avengers films, as she loses her brother Pietro Maximoff (Mercury) and his love Vision. It is believed that the reality we see in the series was created by Wanda herself, who can manipulate it.

Paul Bettany as Vision

Paul Bettany plays Vision in the Avengers films, which in Infinity War ends up being killed by the villain Thanos. The question that remains in the minds of the fans is: how did he come back to life? Is he real?

Kathryn Hahn as Agnes

Kathryn Hahn plays Agnes, the nosy neighbor who helps Wanda prepare dinner for Vision’s boss in episode 1. She is actually believed to be Agatha Harkness, a witch who helps Wanda in Marvel comics.