WandaVision: learn all about the end of the Marvel series

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

This Friday (5), Disney + released the final episode of WandaVision, the first Marvel series to be released in streaming. Over nine episodes, viewers followed the saga of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in a new reality.

With an epic and melancholy ending, the writers managed to bring spectators great moments to the screen.

Learn more about the outcome of WandaVision with our recap!

WandaVision: end of Marvel series provides epic moments to the audience

Based on the events of the episode aired last week, the audience continues to follow developments in Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) plan.

This follows in a good part of the finale, revealing to the public some details that had only been planted previously, such as the witch’s magic book and also who is her husband.

In this sense, several questions from fans of the series are being answered lightly. In fact, the episode follows an intense and very agile growth, in which it is impossible not to be glazed on the Disney + screen. There is a lot of information running in parallel with the direct confrontations that the characters need to deal with.

However, the speed at which everything happens can disappoint some viewers. In fact, White Vision (Paul Bettany) seen in the post-credits scene of episode 8 is fundamental to the unfolding of some conflicts narrated in this outcome.

Thus, there is a direct clash between Agatha and Wanda, serving a lot for the Scarlet Witch’s understanding of all her mechanisms; there is the confrontation of Vision that we know with White Vision.

There is also the ending of Hayward (Josh Stamberg) and the strategic appearance of Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

However, Wanda needs to make a sacrifice on behalf of Westview’s original residents and also for maintaining her powers.

Undoubtedly, even after the storm and the charm, there is a certain melancholy for the character – she goes on alone, apparently without a destination, assuming the persona of Scarlet Witch.

What did you think of the end of WandaVision?