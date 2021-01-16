WandaVision: how Vision is alive in the Marvel series?

Warning, this article may contain spoilers!

After the debut of the Wandavision series, one question remained in the minds of the fans: after all, how is Vision alive in the Marvel series? The Scarlet Witch and the superhero are the central characters in the Disney + series.

However, if you recall, Vision was killed when Thanos removed the Soul Stone from his head in The Avengers: Infinity War. So how can he have returned to the Marvel universe?

How Vision is alive in Wandavision? (Theories)

The truth is, maybe he isn’t really alive on WandaVision. With only two episodes available on the streaming platform, it is still difficult to determine where the series will go and at what point it fits in the timeline. It may be the brainchild of Wanda, for example.

There is also the possibility that the WandaVision plot will take place before the events of Infinite War. That is, he would still be alive and well.

However, the most likely theory is that this is an alternative reality created by the Scarlet Witch. After all, Wanda may have created this parallel world after losing the love of his life. And there is no denying that there are very strange things going on at WestView.

Paul Bettany, in an interview with Comic Book, said that the reappearance of Visão will still be addressed before the end of WandaVision. However, it is very likely that this will be the definitive end of the character in the Marvel universe.

