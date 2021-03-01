WandaVision: final episode will be the longest of the season

Next week, the audience will say goodbye to the WandaVision series. And recently, a new data leak from Disney + revealed that the last episode of the production will be the longest presented so far.

The average time between episodes presented to date was 30 minutes. However, the end could easily reach 50 minutes, including the long-awaited post-credit scene, famous on Marvel products.

On February 26, viewers watched the titled “Previously On”, which makes direct reference to the television format for series presentation. In it, it was possible to revisit the past of the character Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) with the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

Although very emotional, the episode served to explain to the public a good part of the mysteries developed in the Marvel series. Apparently, the plot’s outcome will be quite impressive and full of news that will add new layers to the MCU’s stories.

Expectations are high for the presentation of the WandaVision series finale

With the closure of WandaVision, another Marvel series is preparing to debut on the Disney streaming platform. This is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which promises to continue Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from March 19.

Despite having a warm reception in its first episodes, WandaVision managed to please a good part of the comic fans and raised expectations for what lies ahead. It is worth mentioning that more films and series still to be launched in the universe of these same characters in the future.

And even with the existence of many speculations about what the outcome of WandaVision will address, there are still many uncertainties surrounding the development of the final episode.

Thus, the public only has to wait for March 5, when the 1×9 episode of WandaVision will be available on Disney +.