WandaVision: Episode 5 summary!

WandaVision reaches the beautiful neon of the 80s in the new episode number 5 here is the summary of this Disney Plus series

WandaVision got a taste of Wonder Woman 1984 on Friday, dragging the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to the ’80s when its fifth episode landed on Disney Plus.

We picked up after Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) gave birth to her twin sons Billy and Tommy (after a ridiculously short pregnancy) and Westview’s true nature was apparently revealed.

“She’s Wanda. She’s all Wanda,” said SWORD agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after being expelled from New Jersey City. It seems like the Avenger has turned the entire city into a moody sitcom, and he wasn’t happy when Monica tried to give him a dose of reality.

Let’s throw everything in and get comfortable to immerse ourselves in the episodes! Attention! As Somagnews had said, it has many spoilers.

Brother from another cinematic universe

The episode ends with the arrival of Wanda’s brother, Pietro (AKA Quicksilver), who we last saw played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron… in the MCU. Ultron killed him in that movie.

“Did she rephrase Pietro?” Astrophysicist Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) asks when he sees it.

The Pietro who comes to the door in this episode is played by Evan Peters, who you might remember as the version of the character in the later X-Men movies. These were not set in the MCU, as 21st Century Fox had the film rights to the X-Men characters.

However, Quicksilver and Wanda were also important characters in the Avengers, so Fox and Marvel Studios reached an agreement that would allow them to use their own version of the characters in their cinematic universes.

That became irrelevant when Marvel Studios parent company Disney acquired Fox (and the X-Men movie rights) in 2019, and it looked like Peters’s version of the character would fade away with the Fox X-Men universe.

“Lost brother can squeeze his stinky sister to death or what?” Pietro tells a surprised Wanda.

It’s unclear exactly what his appearance means to the MCU – it could be the start of the multiverse, a limited crossover, or we could see a bunch of characters from the X-Men universe appear. The Deadpool movies are apparently set in that universe as well (Peters had a cameo in Deadpool 2 from 2018) and Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be part of the MCU.