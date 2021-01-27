WandaVision: end of Marvel series will be revolutionary

During an interview with Lights, Camera, Pod, actor Paul Bettany stated that the end of the WandaVision series, shown by Disney +, will be revolutionary and change everything the public already knows about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although the Vision interpreter did not give much details about the plot of the final episodes, the actor hinted that everything that will happen in the narrative will take viewers by surprise.

“They [the fans] are going to look at the MCU from a totally new perspective,” said Bettany, referring to the production he stars with Elizabeth Olsen. “Everyone will also have an even deeper understanding of the direction in which the narratives are going,” he said.

WandaVision: usual MCU action begins to appear on the Disney + series

On another occasion, Paul Bettany referred to the WandaVision series as “a complete MCU action movie”. For the time being, some people have shown a certain dissatisfaction with the episodes presented, since they have a slower pace than the usual Marvel.

However, things seem to be about to change. It is worth remembering that the 1×3 episode already gave hints that the mysteries presented in the first moments of the narrative will begin to be solved little by little or, at least, better explained.

Attention, spoilers ahead!

During the birth of Vision’s children, Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) turned out to be a person that Wanda wouldn’t want to be around. The character in question ended up being “expelled” from the parallel reality that everyone seems to live in today.

It remains to be seen how things will look from the next episodes, since, throughout the season, the seasons are changed with each new arc.

What will happen in WandaVision? The next episode will be shown on Friday (29) by Disney +.