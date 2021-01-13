WandaVision: Disney + series cast will have surprise guest

The cast of Disney +’s WandaVision series will have a surprise guest member undisclosed so far. The information was revealed by Paul Bettany, interpreter of Visão, during a recent interview with the Black Girl Nerds website.

Despite spreading the news, Bettany did not reveal who it was. “I’m going to work with an actor who will be a surprise for everyone,” he said, adding that he always wanted to participate in a project with that person.

With no clear indication of who Bettany is talking about, it is difficult to even guess what role this surprise guest would play. It may be a small participation, which does not have as much impact, but there are several possibilities related to it, including members of other series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is worth noting that WandaVision was directly inspired by classic sitcoms and a tribute to someone who was involved in this story may also be something seen throughout the episodes.

Learn more about the cast of Marvel’s WandaVision

In addition to the protagonists Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the Scarlet Witch, and Vision (Paul Bettany), the cast also features Kathryn Hahn playing Agnes, the nosy neighbor, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Kat Dennings and Randall Park will reprise their roles as Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo, respectively.

Still on the surprise participation, in some previous interviews, Paul Bettany cited Hugh Laurie as a great inspiration for his performance. Would we see the eccentric House performer at Marvel? Another actress who has not yet had many details about her participation revealed is Jolene Purdy, from Orange Is the New Black.

Thus, Disney + and Marvel only show how they are managing to keep all their production control under complete secrecy until the debut.

WandaVision debuts on January 15 on the Disney streaming platform.