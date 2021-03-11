WandaVision: director and screenwriter talk about the finale

The last episode of WandaVision answered many of the questions that were opened during the series, but it also created new questions. Check out what the show’s director and screenwriter, Matt Shakman and Jac Schaeffer, have to say about these questions and the final moments of the production.

Heads up! This text contains WandaVision spoilers

The 5 stages of mourning

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Shakman states that the series completed its main story, Wanda’s grief. According to the director, they were based on the 5 stages of that moment of pain: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and finally, acceptance.

That’s what Avenger does in the end. She accepts that she can no longer continue with this fantasy and that she needs to say goodbye to Visão. In addition, she also accepts her role as Scarlet Witch and her place in the world.

WandaVision and the clues to the future of Marvel

The post-credit scenes from the last episode made it clear that the series connects directly with Captain Marvel 2 and Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

According to Shakman, he worked closely with the creative teams of the two features. In fact, some WandaVision producers and writers are part of the team that will continue Carol Danvers’ story in the cinema.

Deleted scenes

As for the scenes that did not air, the director says that recording a final episode is very difficult, as there are many arcs to solve. Since, in the end, the story was about Wanda and Vision, they didn’t want to get away from it too much.

However, Shakman says that one of the deleted scenes was very funny. It involved Agatha’s rabbit, Señor Scratchy, turning into a demon and chasing the children, Monica and Ralph in the witch’s basement.

Why was Wanda broadcasting your series?

One of the questions that remained unanswered is why did Wanda broadcast her life with Visão, in a sitcom format, if she wanted to be left alone? In an interview for TV Insider the screenwriter, Jac Schaeffer, theorizes that the Scarlet Witch wanted a witness to what she was doing, almost like a cry for help.

Agatha stuck in Westview

With Wanda being an Avenger, many fans were shocked when she decided to “arrest” Agatha for her role as a burly neighbor in Westview.

Schaeffer believes that the two witches are more than just antagonists. According to him, in the scenes of the duo it is possible to perceive mentoring, friendship and a connection between sisters. So, the screenwriter thinks that, at some level, Wanda wants to keep the villain frozen, just in case.

Paradox of the Ship of Theseus

After a few beating changes, Visão and Visão Branco end their battle by discussing an old paradox.

As the two have similar powers, the fight could not go on forever. So, Schaeffer and his team of writers decided to end the fight logically. According to him, Megan McDonnell, who now writes for Captain Marvel 2, brought the idea of ​​the Ship of Theseus paradox, while the director decided to record the scene in a library, which makes everything more beautiful.

“What is mourning, if not the love that endures?

Vision is known for saying some striking phrases throughout the Marvel Universe. However, none has been commented as much as the one said to Wanda while she deals with the death of her brother, Pietro. At the time, he says: “What is mourning, if not the love that endures?”

In an interview for Comic Book, Schaeffer tells a little more about how they got there. According to him, one of the requests of Paul Bettany, actor who plays Visão, is that in his scene with Wanda he had a beautiful, meaningful and striking phrase.

Schaeffer and his team started working on the phrase, keeping in mind that her goal was to give Wanda enough tools to move on. Then, the first version appeared: “What is mourning, if not the love that survives?”. Although beautiful, they did not like the “survive” in the end.

According to the screenwriter, his assistant, Laura Monti, came up with the idea of ​​changing the word for “enduring”. The change fit perfectly with the message they would like to send and Bettany’s request.

You can watch all episodes of WandaVision on Disney +.