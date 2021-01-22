WandaVision: Debra Jo Rupp joins

Actress and comedian Debra Jo Rupp revealed that her great-nephew convinced her to participate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series WandaVision. When the invitation for the role was made, the boy said he would never speak to her again if he did not accept. Rupp is known for her lead role as Kitty Forman on That 70’s Show, as well as playing Alice Knight-Buffay on Friends.

“I got a call from the director who knew me – I’ve been doing a lot of theater. I come from the theater, I like a live audience. I get a lot of energy from the audience and I just finished working in the theater in Los Angeles. As he already knew me, he called and said: ‘I have a request’. He tried to explain it to me, and I didn’t understand anything. And then my great-nephew said: ‘Aunt Debbie, if you don’t accept this job, I’ll never talk to you again’. Now I am very happy to have accepted. ”

Debra Jo Rupp plays Mrs. Hart, Mr. Hart’s young wife, played by Fred Melamed. The duo stole attention in an important scene during the debut episode.

Acclaimed cast

There was no lack of praise for the cast of WandaVision. In addition to Rupp and Melamed, Kathryn Hahn’s choice as Agnes was highly praised, while Emma Caulfield Ford presents a more cruel and calculated version of Anya in Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, a role that popularized her on television.

As other actors and actresses are announced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the importance that the company is giving even to the secondary characters becomes visible.

The series is available on the Disney + streaming platform.

