WandaVision bomb at TikTok with theme song and effects

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Disney + series WandaVision had its last episode released on Friday (5) on the streaming platform. But that doesn’t mean that the story of Visão and Wanda Maximoff who honored the evolution of sitcoms on TV will be left out – especially if it depends on the amount of posts about her on TikTok.

According to CNN, the social network of short videos was the highlight during the entire show of the season, which had nine chapters released weekly.

In all, since the release of the first episodes in January 2021, there have been more than 310,000 videos related to the hashtag “#WandaVision” that have resulted in 2.4 billion views.

Magically

The videos are as varied as possible, ranging from real-time reactions to events in the series to theories about characters and mysteries involving the S.W.O.R.D. and how Wanda created a world for himself.

However, the phenomena came from the revelation of the character Agatha Harkness, the villain played by Kathryn Hahn. In the episode in which she finally reveals herself to the public and gains a kind of opening song also in the mold of comedy series, called “Agatha All Along”, TikTok was flooded with interpretations and dances of the song.

In addition, the use of magical powers by the protagonist experienced by Elizabeth Olsen also inspired creative editions of her powers, including levitating objects and emanating energies of a very characteristic color through the hands.

Even the makeup process to become one of the characters started to hit the platform.

? WandaVision! – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

Disney + sees content produced by fans as a great way to measure community acceptance of what is shown, in addition to celebrating the series’ organic advertising. Similar figures on other social networks have yet to be released, but the company also monitored movement on Twitter and YouTube, for example.