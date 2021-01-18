WandaVision: behind the scenes video of the series

A behind-the-scenes video of the WandaVision series, released on Disney +, suggests that Simon Williams, also known as Magnum (Wonder Man), may appear in the new Marvel production. The figure of the hero was seen during Jac Schaeffer’s speech, in the background, completely blurred.

As a result, some speculation about the character began to emerge. Was he played by the actor that Paul Bettany said would surprise the audience recently? However, this image is not a real indication that Magnum will appear, but it is worth remembering that Simon Williams has a great connection with Vision in the comics.

After his death was confirmed, most of his memories were preserved by Tony Stark and later used by Ultron to help create Vision. There was even a specific arc about it when Simon’s brother tried to convince Vision to give up his memories to try to revive him.

The connection of the two superpowers is something that the MCU has not yet explored in any respect and this would be a good opportunity to bring these issues up to the character. However, there was no mention of Simon in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but that doesn’t stop them from staying connected.

WandaVision: series premieres with two episodes on Disney +

Last Friday (15), Disney + subscribers were able to check out WandaVision’s debut with its first two episodes. For now, it is not yet possible to know exactly what the major conflicts of the series will be, but from what was presented, we will have many mysteries.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see some familiar faces throughout the episodes, such as Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and an adult version of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). In addition, some believe that Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is actually Wanda’s mentor, known as Agatha Harkness.

Next week, a new episode will be available on Disney streaming. Be sure to check it out!