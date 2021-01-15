WandaVision arrives with Disney Plus first two episodes

After a few months of production, the WandaVision series finally debuted in the Disney Plus streaming catalog. The first two episodes of the series, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are now available for broadcast on the American service.

The series is created and directed by Matt Shakman – who also acted in the production of Game of Thrones – and has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as protagonists, in the roles of Wanda Maximoff and Visão, respectively.

The characters have appeared in MCU productions before, with the debut of the Scarlet Witch in the film The Avengers: The Age of Ultron and the presence of Vision in the last title of the saga, The Avengers: Ultimatum.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision mixes classic sitcom style with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and accompanies Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super beings living an ideal suburban life – beginning to suspect that not everything is as it seems.

The plot of WandaVision will mix some timelines, which starts from the 50s and extends to the present times. The two main characters – Wanda Maximoff and Vision – will have different lives, but some of their characteristics may intersect.

Remember that Disney Plus also made available, in the first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legend, a “retrospective” of the main moments of the Scarlet Witch and Vision throughout the latest Marvel productions. Each chapter is about seven minutes long, so it’s interesting to check out this material before embarking on the new Disney Plus production – which is its first original series based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.