WandaVision: Announces a new era for the series MCU

Recently, with just over ten days to go before WandaVision’s debut, streaming Disney + released a short preview of its new original production. With the video, Marvel also took the opportunity to announce a new era in its own Cinematic Universe.

It is worth mentioning that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is divided into distinct phases. Currently, with the new releases, the company is preparing to start Phase 4. The Disney + series, WandaVision, in this case, will usher in this infamous new era.

The teaser, nicknamed “Signal” (Sign, in Portuguese), brings new scenes from the production starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in a quick montage. A beep that calls Wanda Maximoff’s name fills the images from start to finish.

After the postponement of films like Black Widow and The Eternals, in addition to being Marvel’s first original series on Disney +, WandaVision will be the studio’s first project to be released in 2021. Consisting of six episodes, WandaVision’s first season must end its weekly airing on February 19th.

About a month after this release, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a series also present in the MCU, debuts on the streaming platform, with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in the cast.

It is worth remembering that, to prepare the public, other promotional videos were also shared on Disney’s official social networks. One of them features scenes from the new Disney + production with direct relation to the Avengers saga.



