WandaVision: all Marvel easter eggs in the last episode

With the arrival of the last episode of WandaVision, Marvel left several easter eggs hidden for those who followed the entire trajectory of Wanda and Vision. After all, as fans of the productions already know, the Marvel universe – known as MCU – is interconnected in the same timeline. Therefore, the stories are intertwined with each other.

The Disney + series paves the way for three other productions: Captain Marvel 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Secret Invasion. All of this is realized through these hidden details that we are going to reveal now!

Check out Marvel’s Easter eggs in the last episode of WandaVision:

1. Reference to the Wizard of Oz

This easter egg is not related to the MCU, but it was still a good surprise in the last episode. Wanda launches a car towards Agatha and, when checking if she was still alive, we can see only her feet. As she is a powerful sorceress, it is difficult not to get the reference to the film The Wizard of Oz, in which the Evil Witch of the East is hit by a house.

2. White Vision

In the comics, Visão Branco appears after its original version was dismembered and recreated, similar to what happens in the Disney + series. However, in the comics, he does not have his memories restored and is not able to feel emotions, leaving Wanda aside. So, this will be an interesting change for the next chapters …

3. Darkhold

Who is a fan of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. he was probably excited about the reappearance of the Book of the Damned. Although not officially part of the MCU until now, the object has been cited several times in the series and should help Wanda understand the extent of all of her powers.

4. Doctor Strange

Most fans already knew that WandaVision would be a precursor to the Doctor Strange sequel in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the episode’s easter egg was Agatha’s quote explaining that the Scarlet Witch is even more powerful than the Supreme Wizard. However, what she lacks is knowledge. So, can we assume that Wanda will be much more powerful than Doctor Strange with his Darkhold studies?

5. Wanda’s tiara

We cannot fail to mention the famous Scarlet Witch’s tiara, totally redesigned from the comics to be a new version of the MCU. In episode 6 of the series, Wanda’s Halloween costume was once a spoiler of what her uniform would look like. However, one of the most exciting moments of this last episode was precisely the time when Wanda appears with her new dress and tiara, assuming her role as Scarlet Witch.

6. Movies in the cinema

You may not have noticed this, but the films playing at the WestView cinema were also easter eggs! They were changed over the course of the episodes to reflect the decade of each sitcom lived by Wanda. At the end of the series, the film shown is Oz: The Great in Powerful, with a reference to director Sam Raimi, the director of the Doctor Strange sequel.

7. The Skrulls

In the first post-credit scene, Monica meets an FBI agent who is actually a Skrull. She says that someone in space wants to talk to Monica and that person could be Nick Fury. After all, we know that he is in space with the Skrulls on a secret mission, referenced at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The scene is a precursor to the film Captain Marvel 2.

All Marvel productions over time reveal that, in the MCU, nothing is done by chance. The appearance of White Vision, the introduction of Darkhold and the return of the Skrulls ended the series in a majestic form of transition to the 4th phase of the Marvel universe. Therefore, we could not be more anxious for the next productions that reveal the future of the characters of WandaVision.

Did you notice more easter eggs in the episode? Tell us through the space below and share the list on social networks!