WandaVision: All about the premiere of the Marvel series

The wait is finally over, and the audience can now start following WandaVision, Marvel’s long-awaited Disney + series. The production, according to the superhero studio, will usher in a new era for the MCU.

This Friday (15), the first two episodes, with about 25 minutes each, were available. In them, we follow some moments in the life of a couple composed of a woman with incredible powers and a man who cannot eat any kind of food. They are Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Check out everything about the debut of the new Marvel series on Disney +.

WandaVision’s debut

The series begins with a very pleasant pilot who already shows, even if timidly, some of the conflicts that will be important. The production embarks on the universe of classic sitcoms with everything they are entitled to, going far beyond the exhibition format (in 4: 3) and the infamous giggles of the audience.

A highlight, in this sense, goes to the narrative breaks, which in streaming productions are not very common – mainly because there are no commercial breaks in the episodes. To immerse the viewer in this universe, there is an interruption of events with advertisements that refer to the time when the story takes place, and all of them end up making a little sense in a more in-depth review of the elements on stage.

At the beginning of the plot, we met the protagonist couple right after they got married, and in less than 1 minute, the particularity of each one becomes clear. They live a very happy life, full of fullness and with good scripting – one completes the other’s sentence, everyone smiles, everything is wonderful. Highlighting the well-demarcated roles of the time, Visão works outside while Wanda takes care of household chores.

The initial conflict of the episode appears due to a misunderstanding between the two, showing that the attunement is not that strong. We then met neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), who seems to be interested in the lives of new residents, questioning certain perceived oddities and acting as a good trigger for Wanda to be concerned.

In the end, there is a big question that even they cannot answer.