ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD!

A new episode of WandaVision was available this Friday (12) on Disney +. Following the usual sitcom programming that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Visão (Paul Bettany) star in, viewers are transported to the 1990s.

In addition to a characteristic opening – spearheaded by the antics of the twins Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard) – there is also the participation of Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters), leaving Wanda extremely confused.

See more details of the episode with our recap!

WandaVision 1×6: a spectacular Halloween in Westview

Titled “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”, The sixth episode of WandaVision raises some important questions right from the start. To begin with, Visão is very intrigued by what he saw and discovered about the other residents of the city. Therefore, he is looking for more effective answers to his doubts.

The twins, who have not grown up abruptly again, also have their roles well demarcated. While Billy seems to be more energetic – inheriting the power of super speed – Tommy is more delicate and rational. Pietro’s participation in this stage of the series made some things more interesting, since at all times Wanda does not recognize him as her brother.

Thus, there is some mystery surrounding Pietro’s arrival in Westview. The city is beginning preparations for the Halloween festivities. All the characters dress up and take to the streets to ask for candy in the neighborhood. Obviously, Pietro and his nephews are up to some mischief and make Wanda uncomfortable.

The protagonist of the series still tries to test the memories of this one who presents himself as Pietro, being scared by him in several moments. Alongside this, we see Vision walking around the city after lying to Wanda about where he was going. A curious fact is that he is wearing the classic uniform of comics, leaving this little easter egg to fans.

Gradually, Vision realizes that residents furthest from the city make repetitive movements standing in their respective places or not even moving. Outside of Westview, Darcy (Kat Dennings) investigates this aspect, via SWORD computers, when tracking more about the city.

However, the doctor performs the hidden action of Hayward (Josh Stamberg), with the help of Monica (Teyonah Parris) and Jimmy (Randall Park). The director of operations and they disagreed at some point about what they should do about the reality created by Wanda and were expelled from the mission.

The highlight of the episode, however, occurs when Vision meets with Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) and decides to overcome Westview’s energy protection barrier. Upon leaving and meeting Hayward’s subordinates, he asks for help, but ends up disintegrating. Who intuitively perceives this is Tommy, who soon warns Wanda.

In a sweeping ending, Wanda expands the protective barrier of Westview’s alternative reality and Darcy ends up being swallowed, along with other agents.

What will happen in the Marvel series? Don’t miss out! A new episode of WandaVision will be available on Disney + on February 19.