The next episode of WandaVision will have a major change, according to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, protagonists of the Marvel series on Disney +. According to the interpreter of Wanda Maximoff, in an interview with Digital Spy, the 1×4 episode will mark a change of perspective in the narrative of the series.

“I think the reason they [Marvel and Disney +] show the press the first few episodes is because Episode 4 has a big change. It is a fun exchange of perspective and I think a lot is understood at that moment ”, revealed the actress.

Paul Bettany, who plays Visão, guaranteed, through his official Twitter account, that the audience will see something mind-boggling on the screen. In response to Empire Magazine’s Chris Hewitt, the actor thanked the compliments received and said that the next episode will blow viewers’ heads.

I am deeply in love with WandaVision. The ability of Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Paris, Kathryn Hahn and the rest of the cast to ride its tonal switches from goofy meta-sitcom to deeply unsettling weirdness is highly impressive. Can’t wait to see where it goes. pic.twitter.com/oBHKrhUzYK

WandaVision: episode 1×4 may provide new clues to the mysteries of the series

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

WandaVision brought an interesting stylistic innovation to these Marvel characters with direct inspiration from the classic sitcoms on American television. To further incorporate this referential spirit, during the exhibition of the episodes, the public can check out some commercials of different products with the style of each era portrayed.

In the last episode of the series, the audience saw some very mysterious events hanging around with the characters who live in the quiet Westview. Visão even suspected some things that were running away from normality, while worrying about the birth of their children.

In the end, however, the public also realized that some things in this new reality in which Wanda and Visão reside are starting to become fragile. This is the case of neighbor Geraldine (Teyonah Parris), who ends up being expelled from the place in a very impressive way.

So be sure to check it out! The 1×4 episode of WandaVision will be available on Friday (29), through Disney +.