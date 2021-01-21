Marvel’s new series, WandaVision, debuted last week on Disney + with several new features. Among them, the audience will see fictional commercials during the viewing of the episodes. These commercials will bring several Marvel references to viewers. One of the first, seen in the first episode, makes a direct quote to Stark Industries.

The commercial in question follows the molds of the classics shown in the 1950s, a time when these first episodes take place. In it, we see a presenter giving details about the product and a woman, characterized as a true housewife, demonstrating the product. This is a very powerful toaster.

In this context, the presenter guarantees that the investment will be very rewarding since the husbands will be extremely proud of their wives who will no longer be able to burn their bread even if they want to.

However, what draws the most attention in the diegetic ad is the insertion of a very characteristic sound that closely resembles the proton cannons in the Iron Man armor. What does this reference actually represent?

Check out the full scene below:

This week’s episode of #WandaVision is brought to you by the ToastMate 2000, a Stark Industries Product. Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IbBpsGa88r — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 19, 2021

Learn more about the quote to Stark Industries at WandaVision

The Stark Industries are quite famous in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They belong, of course, to tycoon Tony Stark (played by Robert Dawney Jr. in the films). However, as it is inserted in the context of WandaVision, there are some interesting things that can be observed in the whole.

The character Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her brother are survivors of a missile attack designed by Stark Industries in their home country. During this conflict, their parents ended up dying and the brothers were trapped in the rubble for a few days before being rescued.

Thus, the ad in question brings much more than just a simple quote to other Marvel characters, since, certainly, Wanda still carries many traumas from the event that had occurred in the past.

The 1×3 episode of WandaVision will be shown by Disney + on Friday (22).