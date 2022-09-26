Wanda musician Christian Hammer died unexpectedly

Sad news for all Wanda fans. About ten years ago, the guys formed their own indie rock band. The Austrians then celebrated their big breakthrough with songs like “Bologna” or “Bussi Baby” – since then they have also become indispensable in Germany and Switzerland. But now the band has made a sad announcement: their keyboardist Christian Hammer has unexpectedly passed away.

As the band officially confirmed on their Instagram account, their longtime keyboardist has passed away: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our band member and dear friend Christian Hammer has passed away after a long and serious illness.” The band asks its fans to “respect the grief and privacy of the family and the band.” All scheduled events for this week will also be canceled.

Fans are alarmed by the death of the musician: “Terrible news, our thoughts are with you and Christian’s family” or “Too young… Rest in peace, Christian, my sincere condolences and a lot of strength in this difficult time,” some subscribers wrote in the comments. But colleagues from the music industry, such as singer Kasper (40 years old), also paid tribute to the deceased under the post.