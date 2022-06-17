Walt & Composer says the return of Jesse’s “Better Call Saul” is very Nice

According to composer Dave Porter, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the 6th season of the series “Better call Saul” will be “very pleasant” and “organic”. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul starred in 5 seasons of the prestigious AMC crime drama “Breaking Bad” as an inappropriate duo. At the beginning of the series, Walt is a depressed high school chemistry teacher who has recently been diagnosed with stage three lung cancer, and who decides to team up with his former student Jesse to produce and sell crystal methamphetamine to secure his family’s financial future.

In the second season of Breaking Bad, Walt and Jesse use the services of a sleazy mall lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), who advises the couple on drug trafficking, helps them launder money and introduces them to their cartel connections. Even before Breaking Bad ended, screenwriters Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould began developing a spin-off for a fan-favorite criminal defense lawyer. Now, for five and a half seasons, “Better Call Saul” chronicles Jimmy McGill’s slow descent from serious public defender to unscrupulous lawyer introduced in the previous series. Meanwhile, fans were patiently waiting for the inevitable return of their favorite characters of the TV series “Breaking Bad”.

During a recent interview with Forbes Porter talked about the return of Walt and Jesse in the remaining episodes of season 6 of the series “Better Call Saul.” Although he couldn’t tell too much, Porter promised that their return would be “very organic.” “and “very satisfying” to the public, as he believes that Gould and Gilligan are “very good at doing it.” Read Porter’s full comment below:

I can only point out what Mr. Gould said. I wouldn’t like to say more than that, except to say that in the fashion they do it very well, it looks very organic and very nice.

As Porter mentions in his comment, Gould made a surprise announcement that Walt and Jesse will return in season 6 of “Better Call Saul” before the premiere. The first half of the season passed on AMC without any sign of Walt or Jesse, which means that their possible return should take place in the last batch of six episodes, which will premiere no earlier than July 11. the return remains a mystery, but if Porter’s comment is any indication, it’s absolutely worth the strict secrecy and long wait.

Porter is a veteran composer of the Breaking Bad universe, the author of the music for the original series, its prequel and the movie “El Camino” from Netflix. Most likely, he has already seen the scenes of “Better Call Saul” with Walt and Jesse to evaluate them, so he can talk about them firsthand. Porter also watched Gilligan and Gould successfully transform various characters from Breaking Bad into Better Call Saul, mostly Mike Ehrmantraut, Gus Fring and Hank Schroeder. Therefore, there is no reason to believe that Walt and Jesse’s return will not be as satisfying.