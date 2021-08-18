Walmart Seeks Expert to Create Cryptocurrency Strategy

Walmart may be another company that will in the future accept payments in cryptocurrencies. According to Bloomberg, the US retailer is looking for a digital currency specialist to create a blockchain project.

The job description indicates that the professional will “develop the strategy with digital currencies and the product roadmap”. As such, the future senior director will have the role of identifying “investments and partnerships related to cryptocurrencies”.

Another highlight of the ad refers to the challenge of developing a “broad set of payment options actions for customers” in physical and online stores. The detail indicates that the company may be willing to accept cryptocurrencies.

Finally, the successful candidate will work at Walmart offices in the city of Bentonville, Arkansas. Sought by Bloomberg, the company did not immediately respond to the request for more information.

Following the rival’s path

Walmart’s job opening comes a few weeks after Amazon posted a similar opportunity. Although the e-commerce giant has denied that it will accept cryptocurrencies, the company has revealed an interest in the blockchain area.

Both cases show that the largest US retailers are working on new ways to serve customers. Thus, payment with digital currencies would be one of the paths to innovation.

It is also worth mentioning that cryptocurrencies and blockchain grew during the pandemic. For example, PayPal allows select Venmo app customers to buy, sell, and have a wallet of digital currencies.