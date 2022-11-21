Walmart Plus Gives Out Early Access to Black Friday Deals

Walmart Plus gives a seven-hour start for all its Black Friday deals. The subscription also gives great bonuses for holiday deliveries.

We don’t often recommend subscribing to a store outside of Amazon. However, Walmart seems to be about time to break this rule. Their Plus subscription isn’t for sale, but with the holidays approaching, we’ll probably spend $12.95 for the month leading up to Christmas.

What do you get at Walmart Plus?

With your monthly payment, you get access to their Black Friday sales seven hours earlier, as well as the ability to scan your own items in the store for faster checkout, as well as free shipping for all online purchases. You will also get Paramount+ included in your subscription.

If you’re driving in search of the best deals, you’ll also get cheaper gasoline prices.

We’ve already seen some fantastic deals from Walmart this year, when prices for a lot of TVs have dropped dramatically.

When do Walmart Black Friday sales start?

We’ll be offering you a lot more from the giant supermarket next week, but if you want to get there early —even before us — you can access Walmart Plus for access starting at 9:00 Pacific Time/12:00 Eastern time. Even though there is a free trial, it won’t help you sooner, but you will still be able to take advantage of free shipping for all your holiday purchases.

Almost everything in the store will be sold at a discount, but you want to leave it here for full sales coverage, including sales at Best Buy, Amazon and all those delicious video games.

There’s a good chance Walmart will be selling consoles, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on the best PC component offerings for those looking to upgrade this winter.

Don’t forget to also visit our main Black Friday hub, where you can easily keep track of everything we do during the holiday sales season.